N1: le RFB accueille Tracy Mpati, qui arrive du RWDM

Le renfort avec Arnauld Mercier.
Les Francs Borains viennent de conclure un huitième transfert en vue de la prochaine campagne : Tracy Mpati, un latéral droit qui évoluait la saison dernière en D1B.

Le Bruxellois de 30 ans a signé un contrat pro d’une durée de deux ans aux Francs Borains. Il défendait les couleurs du RWDM après des expériences à Lokeren et à l’Union. Avant cela, ils’était révélé au White Star Woluwé.

